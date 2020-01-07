Charleston chef charged with DUI following accident that sent cars into marsh, pond

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say they have charged a Charleston chef with DUI following a head-on collision that sent one car into the marsh and another into a pond.
The Charleston Police Department arrested 39-year-old Davon Jermaul Keeling. A police report states that Keeling is a chef at Amen Street Fish and Raw Bar on East Bay Street.
On Monday at 9:30 p.m., officers responded to 17 Lockwood Boulevard for a collision involving multiple victims. CPD officials said a total of three people were injured.
When officers arrived they saw a damaged Infinity sedan in the marsh. Fire crews were attempting to extract a person from the sedan at the time of the officers arrival.
Law enforcement also spotted a Dodge SUV submerged in a retention pond on the other side of the road. The driver, identified as Keeling, was able to leave his vehicle and walk to the embankment.
According to police, EMS crews then summoned police officers as Keeling was irate and uncooperative. Officers reported that Keeling was unsteady on his feet, swaying while standing, and an odor of alcohol was coming from Keeling. In addition, police said Keeling’s eyes were glassy, bloodshot and he was slurring his words.
CPD officials reported that Keeling said he had consumed alcohol before getting into the collision but could not say how much he drank. A report states Keeling was uncooperative with police and refused to answer questions.
A witness stated that Keeling caused the accident by traveling on Lockwood Drive in the oncoming lane causing Keeling’s car to strike the Infinity sedan which caused Keeling’s car to veer off the roadway and into the pond.
According to CPD officials, Keeling told officers that he was on his way home from his job when the accident occurred.
He was transported to Roper St. Francis for treatment, then transported to the Al Cannon Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.