Coastal Carolina cruises to win over Louisiana Monroe

Coastal led from start to finish and had six players in double figures for the second time this season. In addition to Jones and Brewton, Tyrell Gumbs-Frater had 14 points, Garrick Green had 13, Tommy Burton had 11 and Hosana Kitenge had 10. Jones also had 10 rebounds to achieve his fifth double-double of the season. He was two assists short of a triple-double finishing the game with eight assists.