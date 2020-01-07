Cops: James Island gas station cashier stole more than $3,000 worth of lottery tickets

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say they have arrested a cashier at a James Island gas station who is accused of stealing more than $3,000 worth of lottery tickets.
The Charleston Police Department arrested 48-year-old Lynn Denise Williams of North Charleston.
On Monday, police responded to the Li’l Cricket on Harbor View Road for a report of an employee stealing lottery tickets.
The assistant manager told officers that Williams had taken lottery tickets valued at $3,500 and that she had a statement of guilt from Williams and surveillance video of the incident.
A report states that Williams told investigators that she had stolen $900 on four separate occasions. Investigators said they saw paperwork documenting the stolen lottery tickets at $2956 with $407.33 in fraudulent refunds or voids.
According to a CPD report, Williams said she bought a lottery scratch-off ticket from the business, won $250, and became addicted to the tickets and began taking them from behind the counter when she was working.
The report states Williams would take a stack of tickets and scratch them until she had accumulated $900 in winnings while working behind the register.
