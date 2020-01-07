Coroner’s office continues search for identity of man pulled from river in 2019

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It has been a full year since an unidentified man's body was recovered from the Cooper River.
And it has been a full year that the Charleston County Coroner’s Office has been working to figure out who the man was.
“It’s pretty unusual that a body would go unidentified this long,” Charleston County Deputy Coroner Christina Harrison said.
Sometimes, it may take a few days rather than a few hours to confirm an identity. Once in while, it may take slightly longer.
“It has been several years since it took this long,” she said.
The body was pulled from the water in the area of Castle Pinckney and Patriots Point on Jan. 7, 2019 at 9:50 a.m.
The man was approximately 6 feet all and weighed 165 pounds and is believed to be between 18 to 35 years old. He had no tattoos, scars or dental work, the coroner’s office said.
He was wearing Banana Republic pants and Doc Maarten books.
A forensic artist produced a sketch of the man’s likeness, which has helped generate some tips.
Harrison said the office receives phone calls whenever the case is featured on television or in the newspaper. And law enforcement agencies occasionally send over cases about missing people who could be a match to the unidentified man.
“We get leads; unfortunately, we’ve been able to rule those out,” she said.
Anyone with information or who has concerns about a missing person that fits this description is asked to call the Charleston County Coroner’s Office at 843-746-4030.
