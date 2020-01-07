DD2 Board of Trustees to discuss overcrowding in schools

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District Two is growing rapidly and officials say some of the schools are already full.
The DD2 Board of Trustees have scheduled a board meeting to discuss possible options to address the overcrowding issue.
A spokesperson for the district says they will be looking at the entire district, but particularly focusing on the middle schools that are at or over capacity. In the next few years, the district may need to build a new middle school to keep up with the growth.
The board will be exploring all possibilities to address the overcrowding that's happening throughout the district. This will include both short-term and long-term plans.
The meeting will happen at the Adult Learning Center Conference Room, 1325-A Boone Hill Road, Summerville at 5:30 p.m.
