Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — T.J. Warren scored 30 of his season-high 36 points in the second half, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Charlotte Hornets 115-104. The Pacers snapped a two-game skid and had lost four of their last five. Domantas Sabonis added 18 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, and Miles Turner had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Pacers. Indiana is 15-4 at home and improved to 8-10 on the road. Terry Rozier had 28 points for the Hornets, whose two-game win streak ended.
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Team Penske has overhauled the crew chief assignments for all three of its NASCAR Cup Series teams. Joey Logano will now be paired with Paul Wolfe. Brad Keselowski has Jeremy Bullins. Ryan Blaney was assigned Todd Gordon. Keselowski and Wolfe had been paired together since the 2010 Xfinity season. They were paired together in Cup in 2011 have won 21 races since then. Their split leaves 2014 champion Kevin Harvick and Rodney Childers as the longest active paired driver and crew chief in the Cup Series.
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — LSU tailback Clyde Edwards-Helare and Clemson runner Travis Etienne have proven they belong the College Football Playoff championship stage. The 5-foot-7 Edwards-Helaire says he's had to prove his worth at every level against people who believe he was too small for football. But Edwards-Helaire has rushed for more than 1,300 yards and scored 16 touchdowns this season. Etienne, too, was a late commit to Clemson and at times during his career struggled to stay disciplined on the field. But Etienne is a two-time ACC player of the year who is seven yards from the school's career rushing record.
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke freshman Wendell Moore Jr. is out indefinitely after having surgery to repair a broken bone in his right hand. The team issued a news release Monday after completion of the procedure, saying that Moore is expected to return this season. Coach Mike Krzyzewski said earlier in the day that the 6-foot-6 forward wouldn't travel for the second-ranked Blue Devils' game at Georgia Tech on Wednesday. Krzyzewski said the team believes Moore will be OK but he will be out “for a while.” Moore has started five games and is averaging 7.4 points for the Blue Devils.
UNDATED (AP) — Gonzaga, Duke and Kansas remain atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll. The Bulldogs received 54 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel. The Blue Devils had nine first-place votes and the Jayhawks two. No. 4 Baylor moved into the top five for the first time in three years and undefeated Auburn rose to No. 5. Butler climbed five spots to No. 6 for the program's highest ranking ever. San Diego State is the only other undefeated Division I team. The Aztecs jumped six spots to No. 7. Michigan State, Oregon and Florida State round out the top 10.
NEW YORK (AP) — UConn cruised to two more conference wins and remained No. 1 in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll to start off 2020. The Huskies received 19 first-place votes from a 30-member media panel to stay ahead of second-ranked Oregon. The Ducks got seven first-place votes, picking up two from Oregon State, which got three. The Beavers were third and followed again by South Carolina, Stanford and Baylor. Louisville, UCLA, North Carolina State and Texas A&M round out the top 10. South Dakota, Michigan and Princeton entered the women's Top 25 while Miami, Minnesota and Texas fell out.