Plans to move Historic Lowcountry schoolhouse stopped because of permitting issue

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Plans to move a historic Lowcountry schoolhouse to a new location Tuesday morning came to a halt because of a permitting issue.
One of the leaders of the project which would turn the Long Point Road Schoolhouse in Mount Pleasant into a cultural education center said a site plan was not in place. There was also opposition from the current Snowden Community board that prompted the stoppage.
There are still plans to transform the site, it’s just uncertain how or when that will happens at this time.
The schoolhouse dates back to 1904, when it was first built to serve the African American Community. It was already lifted onto a trailer and moved down the road and placed next to the Snowden Community Center when the decision came down Tuesday.
The school was one of the first African American Schools in Charleston and served the African American Community through the civil rights movement. Some students still live in Charleston, and they, along with the African American Settlement Community Historic Commission and the Snowden community, have worked diligently to assure the school’s remains are maintained.
