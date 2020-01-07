Man wanted for questioning in accidental shooting of N. Charleston 7-year-old girl

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police are looking for a man wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting that left a 7-year-old girl wounded last weekend.
Investigators hope the public can help find Donald Lee White Jr., 19, who weighs 140 pounds and stands 5-foot-7.
Officers responded just before 9 p.m. Saturday to the Center Pointe emergency room in North Charleston, according to an incident report released Monday.
Police talked to the 7-year-old girl, who initially told them she was at a park on Chesnut Street with her siblings when a vehicle drove by and shot her. She told police she thought she heard fireworks and then felt pain in her side. The child said her grandmother then took her to the hospital.
The incident report states police interviewed a family who lives next door to the park who were having a party and did not hear any gunshots or see the children at the park. When officers told the girl that nobody saw her at the park and cameras may have caught the shooting, she said that she was shot inside her house on Walnut Street through a window.
The report stated officers didn’t see any holes in the windows of the house and there was no visible exterior damage.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
