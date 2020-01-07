Milner Selected To ECHL All-Star Classic Roster

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — The ECHL on Monday announced the roster of players for the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, which includes South Carolina Stingrays goaltender Parker Milner. The game will be hosted by the Wichita Thunder at the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. ET and will air live on NHL Network.
Milner has enjoyed an outstanding season in his fourth year with South Carolina while on an American Hockey League contract with the Hershey Bears. The netminder leads the ECHL with a 2.00 goals-against average and has a league-best five shutouts as part of his 11-1-3 record this season. Milner’s play has been a major part of the best start in Stingrays history as the team sits in first place in the South Division with a record of 24-4-3-1.
The 29-year-old Pittsburgh native was previously named the ECHL’s Goaltender of the Week on Oct. 29 after a stretch of back-to-back games with a shutout, a 1.44 goals-against and a save percentage of 0.930.
The 6-foot-1, 187-pound goaltender is in his seventh professional season and was named the ECHL's Goaltender of the Year following 2017-18 when he posted a 28-7-3 record with a 1.86 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage as well as three shutouts for the Rays.
Before turning pro, Milner played collegiately at Boston College from 2009-13 and helped lead the Eagles to three Hockey East titles and two NCAA Championships. He was named MVP of the 2012 NCAA Tournament.
Following the format established last season, the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic will feature a 3-on-3 tournament with four teams competing for the top spot. The host Wichita Thunder will make up two of the four teams and face-off against the other two teams made up of All-Star players from the Eastern and Western Conference. These four teams will compete in a 3-on-3 tournament with rally scoring in order to crown a winner.
The 2020 Kansas Star Casino/ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place in between rounds of the tournament, with results counting towards the cumulative score.
The rosters for the Eastern Conference and Western Conference All-Stars were determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media.
There have been 68 players from the ECHL All-Star Game have gone on to play in the National Hockey League (NHL), including 52 since 2002 when the lineups began having players who coaches felt were prospects to move up to a higher level.
The Stingrays are back in action on Tuesday night to take on the Atlanta Gladiators at the North Charleston Coliseum. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.