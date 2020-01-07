Milner Selected To ECHL All-Star Classic Roster

Milner has enjoyed an outstanding season in his fourth year with South Carolina while on an American Hockey League contract with the Hershey Bears. The netminder leads the ECHL with a 2.00 goals-against average and has a league-best five shutouts as part of his 11-1-3 record this season. Milner’s play has been a major part of the best start in Stingrays history as the team sits in first place in the South Division with a record of 24-4-3-1.