Warming shelter to open Tuesday night in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A warming shelter in North Charleston will open on Tuesday night for those who need a place to sleep and keep warm.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, located at 1444 Remount Road, will open for registration between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. The shelter will then close at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.
A hot shower, warm clothes, toiletries, safe overnight lodging, and an optional devotion will be available. For a ride to the shelter, people are advised to get on CARTA bus route 13 and ask for the Aldersgate winter warming shelter.
Pets are not permitted inside the shelter.
