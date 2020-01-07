No bond set for suspect in connection with shooting death of Florence airport officer

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Bond was not set Tuesday morning for the man arrested in connection to the Sunday morning shooting that left a Florence Regional Airport officer dead.
James Edward Bell, 37, appeared before a Florence County judge at 10 a.m. Tuesday. He is charged with murder, armed robbery, discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The judge noted that Bell does qualify for a public defender. His next court dates are April 30 and June 5 at 9 a.m., where a circuit court judge is expected to set bond.
According to the judge, Bell has an extensive criminal record.
Jackson Ryan Winkeler, 26, of Dillon, was identified as the victim in the early-morning Sunday shooting. Visitation and funeral arrangements were announced on Monday.
