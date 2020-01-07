North Alabama toddler waiting to receive heart transplant

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Jackson County Lt. Craig Holcomb and his family go back and forth from Scottsboro to Birmingham, where 2-year-old RJ is in the hospital.
He was born with a complex congenital heart defect, and right now he has gone into advanced heart failure.
“When you are in the hospital two hours away it’s hard on the rest of the family, luckily she’s got some good family, my mom and dad live next door to us they really stepped up and help take care of the children and then like it is now you have to swap up and drive back and forth,” said Holcomb, RJ’s father.
Holcomb said the community and his family have truly stepped up to help them and his fellow deputies are truly there for him and his family.
“From the day that my son was born and we found out that something was wrong him the only words that come out of their mouth was what can we do for you and you don’t worry about things here you take off,” said Holcomb.
To help relieve stress from the Holcomb family and help with medical costs, a family friend created a shirt campaign in RJ’S honor.
So far, they’ve raised more than $2,000.
Holcomb said with the help of his faith and RJ’s big personality, they’ll get through this.
“We know that God’s will will be done, that’s what we got to seek and we pray for healing and the church prays healing. They’re really great about helping us and we know even if RJ doesn’t get the earthly healing that people will want him to have, in the end God is going to heal him," said Holcomb.
Doctors have told Holcomb and his wife that RJ may have to stay in the hospital from 8 months to a year at Benjamin Russell Hospital for Children’s in Birmingham.
After that, it could to take up to 6 months for him to receive a heart transplant.
