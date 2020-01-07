Report: Cafeteria worker brought watches to Lieber Correctional to sell to inmates

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have charged a 25-year-old Lieber Correctional Institution cafeteria worker who they say brought watches to work to sell to inmates.
The S.C. Department of Corrections Police Services arrested Khadijah Ravenel who is charged with providing contraband to a prisoner.
“Her charges involve bringing contraband watches into the institution for potential sale to inmates,” SCDC officials said.
She was fired after her arrest.
An arrest warrant states that Ravenel brought a watch for an inmate on Jan. 3 and in December of 2019. Authorities say another watch was located in her vehicle that she was to bring in on a later date.
According to the warrant, an inmate offered Ravenel $100 per watch that Ravenel claimed she never accepted.
