Weak cold front to bring minor cool down!

January 7, 2020 at 8:50 AM EST - Updated January 7 at 8:50 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak cold front will pass through the area this afternoon bringing a brief period of scattered clouds and maybe one or two sprinkles. In the wake of the front, temperatures will cool down into the 30s tomorrow morning. A warming trend will follow as we head toward the weekend. A few showers will accompany this warmup into the weekend.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 67.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 63.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 67.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 73.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers Possible. High 77.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers Possible. High 76.

