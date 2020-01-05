Weak cold front to bring minor cool down!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak cold front will pass through the area this afternoon bringing a brief period of scattered clouds and maybe one or two sprinkles. In the wake of the front, temperatures will cool down into the 30s tomorrow morning. A warming trend will follow as we head toward the weekend. A few showers will accompany this warmup into the weekend.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 67.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 63.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 67.
FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 73.
SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers Possible. High 77.
SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers Possible. High 76.
