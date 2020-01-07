“You can run but you can’t hide," mom seeks help to solve son’s murder

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One year after her son was shot dead in the middle of a road, a Lowcountry mom is pleading for help to solve the case.
Dorchester County deputies have no leads in the murder of Justin Steward.
Anna Grant wears a tee shirt that bears her late son’s photo. For the last year, Grant has been trying to get answers about Steward’s murder.
Dorchester County Sheriff’s investigators say on Jan. 12, 2019, Steward was gunned down near at the intersection of Orangeburg Road and Ancrum Lane.
Grant recalled getting the phone call from the mom of his son’s girlfriend that day.
“She said, ‘I got something to tell you.’ She said, ‘Justin was shot.’ I said, ‘What?’” Grant said.
A deputy found Steward lying in the middle of the road with a gunshot wound to his stomach, according to an incident report. EMS took him to the hospital. His mom rushed there to see her son
“When he heard my voice he raised up and said, ‘Mama, Mama, I’ll be all right,’ and that was the last I heard,” Grant said.
Steward died at the hospital.
Since that day, investigators haven’t had any leads in the case. Grant is angry that no one has come forward with information.
“I know somebody on Orangeburg Road knows exactly what happened to my child because there’s no way he’s just walking down the street and you pinpoint him out to shoot him,” Grant said. “You don’t kill a dog on the side of the road and I need answers.”
Grant is challenging her son’s killer to turn himself in. She says she’s not going to rest until an arrest is made.
“You will see this picture here, my face, every time this year comes around, I’m gonna be on the news, I’m gonna be someplace, trust me,” Grant said.
The sheriff’s office tells us they are still actively working Steward’s murder.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 843 554 1111.
