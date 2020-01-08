Bergin Named Coach For ECHL All-Star Classic

Under Bergin’s guidance this season, South Carolina ranks first in the ECHL on defense, allowing just 2.19 goals per game. The club also has the top penalty killing percentage in the league at 88.9% and the best goal differential at +40.A native of Groton, Mass., Bergin was named the ninth head coach in Stingrays’ history on April 26 after serving as the team’s assistant coach for three seasons from 2016-19.