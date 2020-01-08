Charleston looks to extend streak vs Elon

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: College of Charleston has leaned on senior leadership this year while Elon has been fueled heavily by freshmen. For the Cougars, seniors Grant Riller, Sam Miller and Jaylen McManus have collectively scored 54 percent of the team's points this season, including 75 percent of all Cougars points over their last five. On the other bench, freshmen Hunter Woods, Hunter McIntosh and Zac Ervin have combined to score 43 percent of Elon's points this season, including 49 percent of the team's points over its last five games.