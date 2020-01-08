City, county pursue drainage projects amid flooding issues in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Years of construction in low-lying areas have led to worsened flooding in West Ashley. Now, Charleston city and county officials are narrowing their focus to address stormwater drainage surrounding the Citadel mall and along Savannah highway.
Wednesday, city officials will give an update at the West Ashley revitalization committee on their goals to improve consistent flooding across 1,600 acres in central West Ashley.
The area is known as the Dupont-Wappoo watershed. It includes the citadel mall, major areas of Savannah highway and Sam Rittenberg boulevard.
Currently, city crews have been repairing cracks and cleaning storm drains, but those are just temporary fixes.
According to the city’s Director of stormwater management, Matthew Fountain, there are 11 areas identified within the watershed that the city and county will work to address over the next few years.
Right now, he says the priority is to "rehabilitate the parts of the system that will make the most improvement for flooding." The goal this year is to finalize the project design in the first four flood-prone areas surrounding Citadel mall and along Savannah highway near I-526.
Fountain said once project leaders can finish redesign infrastructure in this area, they will take the plans to the county to collaborate on funding the construction.
