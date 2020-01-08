DD2 proposes changing attendance lines to relieve overcrowding

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Students in Dorchester County are outgrowing their classrooms.
That’s why the school district is proposing moving some students to new schools. On Tuesday, the Dorchester School District Two Board of Trustees listened to possible options to address the overcrowding issue.
District officials say they are discussing potential sites for a new middle school, but in the meantime they’re hoping to implement new policies and change attendance lines for two schools.
The district is proposing to move 180 students from DuBose Middle School to Alston Middle School.
Greg Harrison, the executive director of secondary schools for DD2, says the change will provide relief for DuBose.
The proposal will also include giving students computers they can take with them to eliminate computer labs.
"That frees up labs across the district and that provides needed space for 111 classrooms," Harrisan said.
On the elementary side, district officials want to move approximately 143 students from Joseph Pye Elementary to Eagle Nest Elementary School.
“We can’t forget students are first, and so the whole reason we’re looking to do this is to provide the relief from some of our larger schools to balance out some of our schools that don’t have as many, and that affects classrooms,” said Lori Estep, executive director of elementary schools for DD2.
The proposed changes would start the next school year. Rising 5th graders and 8th graders would have the option to stay at their current school if they can provide transportation.
District officials will hold four community meetings with information about the proposed plans.
Those meetings will be held:
- January 14 at 6:00pm at DuBose Middle School
- January 15 at 6:00pm at Alston Middle School
- January 22 at 6:00pm at Joseph Pye Elementary School
- January 23 sat 6:00pm at Eagle Nest Elementary School
