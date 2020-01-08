Deputies arrest man accused of operating chop shop in Charleston County

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a man accused of operating a chop shop in Charleston County.
On Tuesday night, Tyrone Norton was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and operation of a chop shop.
The incident started in the early morning hours of Sept. 7, 2019 when a Ford F-550 truck was stolen from a company in North Carolina.
Arrest affidavits state that the truck had an active GPS unit which was disconnected on Sept. 8 in the vicinity of McBride Road in the area of the suspect’s home.
CCSO officials said Norton had taken possession of the stolen truck to remove all identifiable numbers, tags, markings and GPS tracking units.
On Sept. 13, a search warrant was executed at the suspect’s home.
Authorities reported finding items in the grass that had been removed from the stolen truck. Investigators reported also locating camouflage tarps.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.