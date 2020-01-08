Dominion Energy hosting tree-pruning workshop Wednesday on James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dominion Energy will answer questions about its tree-pruning policies at a drop-in Wednesday for James Island residents.
That workshop is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Town of James Island Council Meeting Room located at 1122 Dills Bluff Rd, Dominion Energy spokesman Paul Fischer said.
“We understand that when customers see our crews and contractors in their neighborhood, sometimes they have questions,” Dominion Energy South Carolina Vice President of Electric Operations Bill Turner said. “We encourage residents to come out and learn more about the critical role tree trimming plays in keeping the lights on every day, and what it takes to maintain a safe, resilient and reliable electric system.”
Dominion Energy representatives will be joined by the contractors who will perform the work to answer questions, discuss safety, reliability and proper pruning methods. To help residents better understand how the project will impact their community, oversized maps marking the streets where trimming is planned will also be on display, Fischer said.
The project, which will extend across more than 100 miles of overhead distribution lines throughout parts of the City of Charleston, the Town of James Island, the James Island Public Service District and other areas of Charleston County, is set to begin later this month and continue through 2020.
Property owners will be notified by mail or email approximately two weeks prior to the start of trimming in their area.
Residents unable to attend the meeting can call 800-251-7234 with questions about tree trimming, or visit www.dominionenergysc.com/treetrimming to learn more.
For those able to attend, the room will be set up in informational stations to allow interested residents the opportunity to drop in at their convenience anytime between 5 and 7 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.