Family of man killed in head-on collision sues other driver

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The family of a man killed by a drunk driver officially filed a lawsuit Wednesday, asking the suspected drunk driver to pay up.
The other driver, Timothy Murray was charged with felony DUI after the Summerville crash. Stephen Potts was killed, and now his family is suing Murray.
In the lawsuit, Potts’ family says Murray is to blame for the accident and their loved one’s death.
According to the lawsuit, on May 19, 2019 Potts was driving his pickup truck on Highway 17-A in Summerville when a car driven by Murray crossed over the center line.
The suit states Murray drove directly into Potts’ truck, causing Potts to run off the road and hit a tree. The Highway Patrol said Potts died at the scene of the accident.
Murray was charged with felony DUI.
In the suit, Potts' family accuses Murray of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs and driving too fast for conditions.
The family wants Murray to pay them an unspecified amount of money.
After his arrest, Murray's bond was set at $90,000 which he posted the day he was arraigned.
According to court records, the felony DUI charge against him is still pending.
