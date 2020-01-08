Former City of Charleston employee charged with embezzlement

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A former City of Charleston employee faces a charge connected with misusing city issued gas cards.
Jail records show the former employee, 25-year old Cameron Townsend-Murray, was arrested on Nov. 8 on a charge of embezzlement of public funds.
A city spokesman says Townsend-Murray was a Streets and Sidewalks employee who resigned in October.
Police say Townsend-Murray used city owned gas cards to make $2,418 in fraudulent purchases between June and October 2019.
Investigators say transactions were noticed when many of them occurred after hours or at locations that were not part of Townsend-Murray's route.
Court record show he was released from jail on a personal recognizance bond.
