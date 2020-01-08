Fundraiser established to support family of fallen Florence airport officer

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A memorial fund has been established to support the family of a Florence Regional Airport officer who was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning.
According to a press release from area nonprofit Serve & Connect, the fund will assist the family of 26-year-old Jackson Winkeler with any unexpected costs related to his death, and honor his legacy of service.
“He loved his hobbies, but if you had to pile them up, law enforcement and rescue would be at the top of that pile,” father Mark was quoted as saying.
Winkeler’s sister, Adrienne Cook, remembered him as a loving brother and “outstanding uncle.”
“He played with my son as if he was 5 himself. If he could have had his own kids, he would have been a great dad," Cook said.
Winkeler was killed Jan. 5 during a traffic stop at the airport. Alleged shooter James Bell, 37, is facing a murder charge as well as other counts stemming from the officer’s death.
Visitation for Winkeler will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Pyerian Baptist Church located at 2813 Pyerian Road in Latta.
His funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 at the Florence Center at 3300 W. Radio Drive.
Those who would like to donate to the memorial fund can do so by clicking here.
