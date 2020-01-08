Georgetown utility faces $9,600 fine

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Water and Sewer District is facing a fine of nearly $10,000 for failing to meet regulation requirements.
The utility operates the Murrells Inlet Wastewater Treatment Plant and the Waccamaw Neck Water Treatment Plant.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control inspected both plants on July 17, 2018, and observed multiple violations of South Carolina air pollution control regulations. The inspection revealed the utility failed to implement and maintain its Risk Management Plan in accordance with the requirements of the regulations.
As a result, the plants must immediately comply to the state’s regulations and pay the $9,600 civil penalty.
