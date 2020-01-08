Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-DEATH-PENALTY-GEORGIA
Hearing to be held on condemned man's request for DNA test
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A judge plans to hear legal arguments on whether to order DNA testing on evidence from a 1987 killing for which a Georgia man is scheduled to be executed next week. Fifty-eight-year-old Jimmy Fletcher Meders is set to be put to death Jan. 16 for the killing of cashier Don Anderson at a convenience store in coastal Glynn County. His lawyer filed a request last week requesting DNA testing that he said would cast doubt on Meders being the shooter and show he deserves a new trial. Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett scheduled a hearing on that request for Wednesday afternoon.
AP-US-CORRUPTION-INVESTIGATION-ATLANTA
Ex-Atlanta official gets 2-year sentence in corruption probe
ATLANTA (AP) — A former high-ranking Atlanta city official has been sentenced to two years in prison amid a long-running federal probe of corruption at City Hall during the administration of former Mayor Kasim Reed. Larry Scott served as director of the city's Office of Contract Compliance and resigned before pleading guilty last year to charges of wire fraud and filing false tax returns. In pleading guilty in September, Scott admitted he failed to disclose outside consulting work and didn't report some income to tax authorities. He was also sentenced Tuesday to pay about $124,000 in restitution.
SENATE-GEORGIA
Georgia's new GOP senator sworn into office amid impeachment
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican businesswoman has been sworn in as Georgia’s newest U.S. senator. Kelly Loeffler takes office amid a presidential impeachment and rising tensions with Iran. Loeffler was appointed by Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp, even though President Donald Trump and his conservative allies has pushed for congressman Doug Collins, a Trump loyalist and top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee. Loeffler has already said she plans to vote against removing the president. She is replacing veteran GOP Sen. Johnny Isakson, who retired because of health problems. Loeffler will face a special election for her seat in November.
AP-US-ATLANTA-POLICE-NO-CHASES
Atlanta police chief halts car chases after deaths, injuries
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta's police chief has ordered a halt to all police car chases after crashes that killed or injured people. Chief Erika Shields held a news conference Friday after sending a departmentwide memo about her decision. She said she would rather err on the side of safety, even though her decision may increase crime. Shields says she wants more emphasis on investigative techniques. She says the order will stay in effect while she reviews a policy that has been in place since 2018. Shields said changes might include allowing only highly trained officers to take part in chases.
MISSING TEACHER-GEORGIA
Judge nixes defense funding appeal in teacher's 2005 slaying
TIFTON, Ga. (AP) — A man charged with killing a Georgia teacher who vanished in 2005 has lost another appeal requesting state funding for expert witnesses. News outlets report Judge Bill Reinhardt on Friday ruled once again that the state doesn't have to pay for Ryan Duke's defense to hire outside investigators. He wrote that Duke, who traded his public defenders for private attorneys willing to take the case pro bono, can't pick and choose which state-provided services he'd like to receive. Duke is charged with murder in the death of Tara Grinstead, whose disappearance was the focus of the podcast "Up and Vanished." Her death was confirmed in 2017.
AP-US-ODD-SQUIRREL-IN-THE-HOUSE-DAMAGE
Animal house: Squirrel wrecks home, insurance won't fix it
ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta couple said they came home from a winter vacation to find their house had been ransacked by an unusual suspect: a squirrel. Kari and Dustin Drees returned to find their house in disarray with floors scratched, baseboards chewed, and squirrel feces all around. Reports say a squirrel had fallen down their chimney and became trapped in the house, defecating and scratching at everything to get out. The couple's home insurance provider won't cover the damages, saying a squirrel is considered a rodent not covered by the policy. But the insurer offered to pay for alternative housing while the couple cleans the home.
TRASH CRASH
Such trash! Overturned big rig blocks Georgia highway
ATLANTA (AP) — A tractor-trailer full of trash overturned on an Atlanta highway, spilling its cargo and closing the road for hours on Monday. Georgia State Patrol Lt. Stephanie Stallings says nobody reported any injuries in the wreck on Interstate 285 crash near Interstate 75. The accident occurred about 10:30 a.m. Stallings says the road was back open by 1 p.m., though there was still trash to clean up on the highway shoulder.
NORFOLK SOUTHERN FURLOUGHS
More furloughs announced at Norfolk Southern in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Another round of furloughs is impacting Norfolk Southern Corp. employees in Roanoke. A company spokesperson told TV station WDBJ its mechanical department announced furloughs Monday for fewer than 70 employees in Roanoke. The company said the furloughs are “consistent with the railroad’s organizational realignment and current business levels.” This most recent round of furloughs comes after about 130 in September and about 45 in April. Norfolk Southern says furloughed employees may have the chance to apply for positions elsewhere.