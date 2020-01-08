Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

SOUTH CAROLINA-LT GOVERNOR
New to politics, SC Lt. Gov. Evette reflects on 1st year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Wrapping up her first year as South Carolina’s lieutenant governor, Pamela Evette says she's energized by the progress she and Gov. Henry McMaster have made as the state's first-ever jointly elected executive team. Thanks to a change in South Carolina's law, their 2018 election was the first in which hopefuls for governor and lieutenant governor could run on a joint ticket. Evette says her presence has doubled the potential footprint of the Governor’s Office in terms of the ability to hold meetings with various entities across the state.
FATAL DOMESTIC SHOOTING
Police: Man fatally shot intervening in domestic dispute
ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina say a 20-year-old man was fatally shot while intervening in a domestic dispute between his mother and her boyfriend. News outlets report the woman's boyfriend, 40-year-old Rashard Smith, has been arrested and charged with offenses including murder. Authorities say Landis Osbey was fatally shot in the chest Monday and died within minutes. A police report says the shooting was witnessed by four people, including a 6-year-old boy. Court records show Smith has a long criminal history, including criminal domestic violence convictions. Smith has been denied bail. He declined a public defender.
PANTHERS-RHULE
Baylor's Matt Rhule agrees to become Panthers next coach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have announced that Baylor's Matt Rhule has agreed to become their next head coach. Panthers owner David Tepper visited Rhule at his home in Waco, Texas, and decided he wanted him to succeed Ron Rivera, who was fired with four games remaining in the season. The 44-year-old Rhule will inherit a Panthers team that hasn't won a playoff game since 2015. Rhule helped turn around programs at Temple and Baylor, leading the Bears to an 11-1 regular season record this past season before losing to Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship and Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.
TAINTED WATER-AIR BASE
Newspaper: Lab found chemicals in water near SC airbase
SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — Lab testing funded by a South Carolina newspaper found high levels of a toxic chemical in the water supply of a community near one of the state's largest military bases. The Post and Courier reports the lab found tap water at the Crescent Mobile Home Park near Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter County to be contaminated with a compound known as PFOS. Such chemicals have been linked to a variety of health problems, including cancer and liver and thyroid problems. They have been used by the military in firefighting foam since the 1970s.
AP-US-OFFICER-KILLED-SOUTH-CAROLINA
Man charged with murder in death of South Carolina officer
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — A Florida man has been charged with murder and other crimes in the death of a South Carolina airport public safety officer. News outlets report 37-year-old James Edward Bell of Homestead, Florida, was charged Monday with murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Arrest warrants say Bell shot 26-year-old Officer Jackson Ryan Winkeler during a traffic stop Sunday morning at Florence Regional Airport. Bell initially fled but was later captured by Florence County deputies. A motive for the shooting wasn't immediately released. Bell was denied bond Tuesday morning. It's unclear whether he has an attorney.
ARSON DEATH
Mother accused of insurance arson; fire killed son, 12
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (AP) — A jury has been chosen to hear charges against a South Carolina woman accused of having a vacant trailer home burned to collect insurance, not knowing her son was sheltering there from a storm. The 12-year-old boy died. The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reports that Marissa Cohen is charged with arson, conspiracy and unlawful conduct toward a child. Investigators say her son's body was found in the trailer after a fire was reported there in 2014. A man is serving 30 years for the arson. He said Cohen offered him $5,000 to torch the trailer.