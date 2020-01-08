Lieber prison inmate stabbed multiple times, suing corrections department

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lieber Correctional inmate who says he was stabbed 24 times is blaming prison officials for the attack, and he is suing the State Corrections Department
The inmate, William Strickland IV is serving 35 years for burglary. Strickland has been an inmate at Lieber in Ridgeville since 2014.
According to the suit, Strickland says he was attacked by his cellmate in April, 2018.
He says there was only one officer covering the entire dorm.
In the suit, Strickland claims his cellmate violently stabbed him, causing injuries to his head, back and arms.
Strickland says he was attacked a second time an hour later after a nurse and captain left his cell. He claims he wasn’t seen by a doctor until May 3 when it was discovered he had been stabbed 24 times.
In the suit, Strickland says he suffers from permanent scarring, pain, paranoia, fear and nightmares.
Strickland is asking for an unspecified amount of money.
In their answer to the suit, the Corrections Department says Strickland in part is to blame. Officials also deny Strickland’s claim that there weren’t enough officers in his dorm at the time.
South Carolina Department of Corrections spokesperson Chrysti Shain said the agency does not comment on lawsuits.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.