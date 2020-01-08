Local lawmakers react to attacks in Iraq; military increases security at Lowcountry bases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some of our local lawmakers reacted to attacks at targets hosting U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq.
Sen. Lindsey Graham appeared on Fox News earlier saying this was an act of war.
Congressman Joe Cunningham tweeted, saying,"I’m praying for the safety and security of our brave service members in Iraq tonight. I will continue to monitor the situation closely."
In addition, because of recent tensions, the military is increasing security at bases including Joint Base Charleston and the Naval Weapons Station.
All people who wish to get on the base must have an authorized Department of Defense or contracting badge.
The 100% ID checks started three days ago and will continue until further notice.
Expect delays if you plan to come on to the base or the VA or the outpatient clinics at the VA.
If you don’t have approved ID contact the base’s Visitor Control Center for more information.
