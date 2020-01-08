Longtime Berkeley Co. School District employee passes away

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A longtime Berkeley County School District employee has passed away.
The district announced that Frank A. Modica died. Modica’s first job at the district was as a teacher and coach at St. Stephen High School in 1958.
“From there, he was an administrator at several schools, including Berkeley High and Westview Middle,” BCSD officials said."He was also an area superintendent and assistant superintendent for BCSD from 1984 until his retirement in 1993."
District officials said Modica was known for having high standards and his ability to develop teachers into successful administrators.
“He was the first person that saw leadership skills in me,” said Hanahan Middle School Principal Robin Rogers, who was hired by Modica in the 1980s.“He was a good mentor. His word was as good as gold, and you always knew where he stood. He wasn’t a wishy-washy leader. He gave some stability to our district and was one of the building blocks early on that got us to the point where we are now.”
“We are grateful for Mr. Modica’s contributions to Berkeley County School District and share our condolences with his family members and closest friends as they mourn his loss,” district officials said in a statement.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.