Mid-Winter warm-up ahead for the end of the week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Warming temperatures are expected over the next few days as clouds start to return and the chance of rain starts to increase heading into the weekend. In the meantime, plenty of sunshine today and highs in the low to mid 60s. It will be a chilly night again with temperatures in the upper 30s as you head out the door on our Thursday morning. By Thursday afternoon, clouds will start to increase as temperatures go into the mid 60s. We should stay dry until Thursday night and Friday morning when one or two showers may start to move onshore. Overall, the weather looks pretty dry on Friday but the rain chance increases further on Saturday as a storm system passes by to our west. The highest rain chance will likely move through Saturday night with slightly drier weather on Sunday. The biggest story of the weekend will be the warmer temperatures with highs in the 70s.