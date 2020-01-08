Police: Former Summerville HS student charged after fight in school library

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Summerville High School student has been charged after surveillance video appears to show she got into a verbal altercation in the school’s library, according to police.
Amber Lovell, 20, has been charged with disturbing schools.
Surveillance video shows Lovell got into the fight on Dec. 12, 2019 after her sister let her in the doors at the front of the school, but didn’t sign her in as a visitor, according to the incident report.
A witness in the report stated Lovell’s sister, “had a problem with a girl and her sister was going to confront the girl.”
Police spoke with principal Kenneth Farrel, who told officers he wanted to prosecute her for disturbing schools.
Lovell was booked on Wednesday morning after a judge signed an arrest warrant for her on Dec. 19, the incident report stated.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.