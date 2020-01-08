Report: Deputies use spike strips to stop Berkeley Co. chase

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been charged after allegedly leading deputies on a chase through Berkeley County on Wednesday morning.
William Clyde Lynch, 33, has been charged with failure to stop for blue lights.
Around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy on South Live Oak Drive saw a driver later identified as Lynch in a sedan following another vehicle too closely, according to an incident report.
Lynch initially acted like he was going to stop for the deputy before taking off, the report stated. He initially drove down South Live Oak Drive before making a left onto Cypress Gardens Road, according to the report. A deputy then successfully deployed spike strips and the pursuit came to an end at Old Hwy 52 and Oakley Road.
Deputies found his license was suspended and he had a warrant out of Moncks Corner. The report stated the pursuit reached 115mph.
