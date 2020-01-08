50-room hotel developer seeks final approval at Board of Architectural Review meeting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Board of Architectural Review will be voting Wednesday afternoon on the final approval of a new hotel on King Street.
The new hotel, planned for 529 King Street, will be four stories tall, have 50 rooms, a rooftop seating area, and a courtyard. The hotel would take the place of the current Dixie Furniture Store.
Planning for the hotel started in 2017. And city officials say, following Wednesday’s meeting, the design details are all that’s left before the private owners can start construction, which could be as soon as June.
City officials say they are aware of the public’s concerns surrounding adding more luxury hotels and apartments to the downtown area. But local business owners in the area say the hotel could be a nice new addition to King St.
"The general opinion of the people in this area must be in support of the hotel," Rob Swartz, Owner A & E Digital Printing, said. "Because they had a petition and no one really fought against it as far as I know."
“Charleston definitely is always under construction,” Shop SXC General Manager Maddison Weirick said. “The roads need a lot of work, and things like this. So it’s kind of like before you put even more people in Charleston you might want to you know make sure we are maintaining the city as well. But I mean it’s a beautiful city and they are very good at preserving everything so, as long as it keeps its old historic feel we’re going to be happy.”
The meeting will be Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at the Gaillard Center Municipal Building. The city urges residents to come and voice their concerns.
