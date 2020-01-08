Sheriff’s office: Woman accused of settling New Year’s Eve dispute with shooting

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a woman accused of settling a New Year’s Eve dispute with a shooting.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Brandon Tyler who has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a crime.
"For a few minutes of arguing, this individual faces up to 30 years in prison for this,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenel said. “There’s absolutely no sense in this type of junk from anyone of any age.”
Tyler’s bond was set during a hearing on Wednesday at $27,500 cash or surety.
Her arrest stems from an incident on Dec. 31 when another woman suffered three gunshot wounds on Whaley Street in Orangeburg.
A report states the woman said she did not have any disagreements with anyone. According to a report, the woman said she was standing by a vehicle smoking when she heard three shots and realized she had been hit by at least one of them.
“However, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators questioned why she had scratch and claw marks about her body,” OCSO officials said."While her story changed, it never did become consistent, the incident report notes."
Investigators said they developed information that led to Tyler being named as the shooter.
“The pair had had an argument prior to the shooting, warrants indicates,” the sheriff’s office said.
