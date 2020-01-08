Visitation for fallen Florence airport officer scheduled for Wednesday night

FLORENCE, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of the Florence airport police officer gunned down during a traffic stop will receive visitors Wednesday night ahead of his funeral on Thursday.
Jackson Winkeler, 26, was shot Sunday morning at the Florence Regional Airport during a traffic stop.
Visitation is being held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Pyerian Baptist Church at 2813 Pyerian Rd. in Latta.
His funeral is being held Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Florence Center, located at 3300 W. Radio Drive.
Gov. Henry McMaster ordered all flags on state buildings lowered to half-staff starting Thursday in honor of Winkeler.
