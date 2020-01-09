Charleston businesses welcome S.C. restaurant week to draw in offseason visitors

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In Charleston's bustling food scene, keeping business booming year-round for restaurants can be a challenge. For business owners, South Carolina restaurant week is a way to draw in visitors even during a slower season.
South Carolina restaurant week starts Thursday and runs through Jan. 19. It includes more than 100 restaurants in the Charleston area.
"It's a boost for everyone," General manager of Hank's seafood, Brett Huffstetler, said. "It helps the restaurants out in a typically slower period and It's a good chance to bring in new quests that might not normally come see us."
For the next 11 days, people can go to lunch or dinner at a number of restaurants for a fixed ranging from $25 to $45 per person for three-course meals.
Dave Bucks, director of operations at Ms. Rose's restaurant in West Ashley said he wanted to offer a lower-priced dinner service so more people around the Charleston area can be a part of the event.
"We're just in one of those areas that we like to be price conscious and get people to come in and try us so they'll come back and try us more," Bucks said.
More than 9,600 restaurants state-wide racked up $10.7 billion in sales in 2018, according to the South Carolina restaurant and lodging association.
Adam Hodgson, the executive chef at 5 Church, said he wanted to use restaurant week to highlight food producers from across the state.
"This year we are doing a lot of local food because I feel personally a lot of the local farmers and the local producers get left out of restaurant week," Hodgson said.
According to the national restaurant association, every dollar spent on table service in South Carolina contributes $1.73 into the state economy.
But beyond being an economic driver for South Carolina, business owners say Charleston’s food scene has long been a magnet for people to visit the Lowcountry.
“Hospitality is what Charleston is all about,” Hodgson said. “As far as being able to be hospitable and let that shine through what we do as restaurants and showing our hospitality to folks is really exciting.”
