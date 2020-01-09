Classroom Champions: Four projects were funded in December totaling more than $1000

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People in the Lowcountry were in the "giving spirit" this past holiday season. And thanks to generous donations, many teachers received good news just in time for the holidays regarding projects they were trying to get funded for their classrooms.
From calculators to frogs, requests from teachers on the Donors Choose website in December had a little bit of everything.
From December 3, which was National Giving Tuesday, through the end of December, your contributions funded four projects.
Students at Forest Hills Elementary in James Andrews' fifth grade class in Walterboro are reading some new graphic novels.
At Kingstree Middle Magnet in Williamsburg county, future biologists and scientists are able to dissect frogs, after a request from Rejee Kezia.
Advanced calculators are helping students in the town of Dorchester figure things out in Autumn Hart's math class at Harleyville-Ridgeville Middle.
And finally in Summerville, dance students in Laura Kogan's class at Summerville High will look outstanding, thanks to the costumes that you purchased.
In all, your contributions in the month of December totaled $1113.
Now that the holidays are over, we want to thank you for making these projects a success. And as we start a new year, look for more classrooms to support.
You’ll find requests for projects from Lowcountry teachers to help their students excel, every Wednesday on Live 5 News at 7:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.