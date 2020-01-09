Coroner identifies man killed in North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a shooting in North Charleston.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 29-year-old Courtenay Smalls from North Charleston died from a gunshot wound on Wednesday at 7:31 p.m. on the 2000 block of Saint Francis Street.
Officers then found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim later died from their injuries, NCPD officials said.
“Reports of gunshots were received around the time of the incident,” said Deputy Chief Scott Deckard.
