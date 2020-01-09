Early run lifts Lancers past Bucs Wednesday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Charleston Southern men’s basketball team fell at home for just the second time this season as the hot-shooting Longwood Lancers took a 74-56 decision Wednesday night in Big South play.
Charleston Southern (7-8, 1-2 Big South) led 7-3 early on, but a 21-2 Longwood (6-10, 1-2 Big South) would give the visitors a 24-9 lead as they would hold it the rest of the way, handing CSU just their second home loss of the season.
The Lancers connected on nine first-half treys to open a 44-27 margin before grabbing a 21-point lead in the second half before holding on down the stretch thanks to four players in double figures.
The Bucs saw a season-high 20 points from Deontaye Buskey on an efficient 7-of-12 shooting performance in the loss and career-high five steals while Phlandrous Fleming Jr., the Big South’s best rebounder, pulled down 13 Wednesday.
How It Happened
- Charleston Southern jumped to the early 7-3 lead just moments into the contest, but a 21-2 Lancer run put the visitors ahead 24-9 at the under-12 media timeout.
- CSU would chip-away at the deficit and get it back to at 26-16, but the Lancers hit nine treys in the opening 20 minutes and used two quick buckets in the final minute for a 44-27 halftime lead.
- Juan Munoz paced all scorers at the break with 13 points knocking down a pair of deep treys while Deontaye Buskey led CSU with seven in the first 20 minutes.
- An early Buccaneer run in the second half would cut the margin back to eight, but the Lancers would quickly go on their own run to grab a 60-41 lead with 10:40 to play.
- The Lancers would lead by as many as 21 in the second half before withstanding a CSU comeback effort.
News and Notes
- Junior guard Deontaye Buskey scored a season-high 20 points in the loss, the fourth different Buccaneer to score 20 this season.
- Buskey also tied his career high in points Wednesday and set a new personal best with five steals.
- Phlandrous Fleming Jr., who entered the night as the Big South’s best rebounder, pulled down 13 in the loss just days after a career-high 14 Saturday night.
- The loss snaps a six-game win streak over the Lancers and is just the second home loss for the Bucs in the 2019-20 season.
Up Next
Charleston Southern closes a stretch that saw four-of-five at home Saturday when they host a much-improved UNC Asheville squad. Tipoff is slated for 5:30 p.m. on ESPN+ as the finale of a women’s and men’s doubleheader from Buccaneer Field House with CSU going for a three-game win streak over the Bulldogs after last season’s sweep.