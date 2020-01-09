Family to hold prayer vigil held for S.C. man killed in Florida

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a Summerville man who disappeared one week ago says they were notified his body was found Wednesday night.
Christopher Forbes, 48, is now the subject of a homicide investigation, according to his sister, Robin Forbes Graham. Graham said the family received word of the discovery from investigators in Jacksonville at around lunchtime Thursday.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was not immediately able to confirm that Forbes had been found dead or that his death was the subject of a homicide investigation because their public information officer said his files still listed Forbes as a missing person.
The Duval County Medical Examiner’s Office said it could not release details on any active death investigation.
Graham said authorities were looking for Forbes’ truck, a 2006 silver Toyota Tundra with South Carolina license plate 581 0LK. The truck had been spotted one county away from where Forbes was found, she said.
Forbes had last been seen on Jan. 2 at approximately 5:39 p.m. leaving an apartment where he was staying in Jacksonville, according to an incident report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. He was in the area supervising a job, Graham said.
Graham called deputies to report her brother missing after learning from his employer that Forbes had not reported for work on Friday.
Deputies say Forbes’ debit card was last used at 8 p.m. on Jan. 2, a little more than two hours after he had last been seen by the apartment manager, deputies say. She told deputies Forbes said he was going out to eat.
Graham said law enforcement in the area moved quickly to search for her brother after hearing from the family. She said Forbes’ colleagues also helped provide information to investigators.
She stressed the importance of communicating with officers when a loved one goes missing to provide any critical details that might lead them to solving the case faster.
Forbes’ family is planning to hold a prayer vigil for him Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the Georgetown Church of God at 2201 Highmarket St. in Georgetown.
Anyone who spots Forbes’ vehicle should call 911.
