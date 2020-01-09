$100K Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Charleston remains unclaimed

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lottery officials say the holder of a winning $100,000 ticket sold in Charleston is running out of time to come forward.
The ticket, which was sold at the Sunoco in the 700 block of Folly Road in July 2019, expires next Thursday Jan. 16. It includes the numbers 4, 11, 12, 23 and 28. The ticket matched all five numbers drawn.
The winner has to claim the money at the Columbia claims center before 4 p.m. on that date.
Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.
If the prize is not claimed, the $100,000 winnings will be deposited in the Education Lottery Account to support educational programs in South Carolina.
