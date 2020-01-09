Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

SCHOOL DISTRICT BONUSES
SC school district's teachers, employees to get $1K bonus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina school district has approved $1,000 bonuses for about 3,600 employees. Richland 2 Superindentent Baron Davis says the bonuses, unanimously approved Tuesday by the School Board, will go to teachers, but also all other full-time, permanent employees such as technology personnel. The bonuses will cost the district $4.1 million, according to a release from the district. District spokeswoman Libby Roof says teachers will likely see the bonuses by the end of February. The State reports the one-time expenditure and others are being paid through a $16.9 million surplus from last fiscal year.
SHERIFF INDICTED
Sheriff admits stealing public money; avoids prison
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A former South Carolina sheriff has avoided prison time for taking public money and spending it on groceries, window tinting and other personal items. Ex-Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone pleaded guilty Wednesday to embezzlement and misconduct in office. Boone was sentenced to one day in jail which a judge said he satisfied during the hours in custody when he was arrested in April. Boone was ordered to serve five years of probation, pay $17,000 in restitution and get substance abuse and mental health counseling. Boone is the 10th South Carolina sheriff convicted of crimes in the past decade. He joins four others who avoided time behind bars.
REMAINS FOUND
Missing SC woman's remains found
UNION, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say the remains of a woman reported missing from South Carolina have been found. Union County Sheriff David Taylor told WJCL-TV that DNA testing by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division positively identified the human remains as those of 34-year-old Jessica Nichole Ashmore. Ashmore had been missing since May 25. Her family said she was last seen walking away from their home on May 19. Taylor says her remains were found on Dec. 16.
USC TRUSTEES
Bill to cut University of SC trustees spurs diversity debate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill to remove all the elected University of South Carolina trustees from the board and reduce the number of seats has spawned a diversity debate. A three-member South Carolina House subcommittee sent the bill Wednesday to the full Ways and Means Committee. But first they questioned the board's commitment to diversity and financial responsibility. House Speaker Jay Lucas sponsored the bill, which ends all elected trustees terms by summer 2021 and has new members elected from the state's seven U.S. House districts instead of South Carolina's 16 judicial circuits, Senate President Harvey Peeler is backing his own bill to cut the number of trustees.
ABANDONED BABY
S Carolina sheriff searches for who abandoned baby on porch
BLACKSBURG, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff's office is searching for whoever abandoned a newborn baby girl on the front porch of a home. Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller says the infant is in state custody and being treated at a neonatal intensive care unit. According to an incident report obtained by news outlets, she was left in front of a Blacksburg home Saturday. The homeowner told deputies someone rang his doorbell and he looked down to see a baby wrapped in a blanket. The girl weighed under 5 pounds and medical officials think she was born prematurely. The child's exact age wasn't given.
DOUBLE HOMICIDE
Man who killed roommates, fled to Connecticut, sentenced
AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man who pleaded guilty to killing two of his roommates will spend 50 years in prison. News outlets report Jeremie Tobey was sentenced Monday for the shooting deaths of 25-year-old Cody Diminovich and 38-year-old Pamela Lawson. The couple were found dead in their home in Aiken in January 2018. Authorities say Tobey took their car and multiple guns and fled to Connecticut. A 14-year-old boy was inside the home at the time of the shooting but hid until it was over. Tobey told officers he shot the couple because he was still mad after an argument with Lawson.