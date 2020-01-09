Live 5 Scambusters: Clemson fans need to be aware of fake National Championship tickets

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fans planning to make the trek to New Orleans to see Clemson play LSU for the College Football Playoff Championship game need to be aware of ticket scams that are too good to be true.
The prices may fluctuate as game day approaches but the drivable distance to New Orleans means more fans will make the trip and prices aren’t expected to drop as they did for last year’s game in California.
Private social media groups with ticket exchanges may give you a sense of security, but you never know exactly who you’re dealing with online. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry put out a warning for fans this week who are buying tickets on the secondary market.
Landry says to be skeptical of ticket offers well below the market value. He encourages fans to stick with reputable sellers. Ticketmaster is the official fan-to-fan marketplace and all its tickets are verified.
Another important tip for fans is to avoid buying fake PDF tickets. The College Football Playoff Ticket Office says printable PDF tickets will not be accepted. If you’re buying mobile tickets, they can only be transferred through the official College Football Playoff app on your phone.
The easiest way to make sure the tickets you’re buying are real is to go directly to collegefootballplayoff.com to get your tickets. This way you’ll be in the stadium instead of watching from the French Quarter with several hundred dollars less to spend.
If you have a scam story to share, email Kyle Jordan at Scams@live5news.com.
