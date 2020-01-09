Ocean Course designer Pete Dye passes away

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Pete Dye, the legendary golf course architect who designed some of the best courses in the country including the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island, passed away on Thursday afternoon at the age of 94 according to his family’s Twitter account.
Dye designed numerous courses in South Carolina alone including Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head, the home of the RBC Heritage.
His work on Kiawah was highlighted when the Ocean Course hosted its first major tournament in 2012 with the PGA Championship. The course will host the event again in 2021.
“Pete Dye left an imprint on the world of golf that will be experienced for generations, painting wonderful pictures with the land that continue to inspire, entertain and challenge us.” PGA President Suzy Whaley said in a statement. "The PGA is saddened by the passing of this dear friend of the PGA Professional. Pete and his late wife Alice formed the greatest force in golf design history. The Dye family will forever be linked to many of the thrilling championships in PGA history and for something that they intended all along – that we embrace golf’s life values.”
Dye’s work also includes TPC Sawgrass, home of The Players Championship and Whistling Straits in Wisconsin which will host the Ryder Cup in 2020.
