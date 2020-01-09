One arrested, another sought in connection to theft of seafood from Lowcountry restaurants

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested one person and are looking another in connection to the theft of seafood from Georgetown County restaurants.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested 58-year-old John Robert Lentine of Murrells Inlet and charged him with obstruction of justice. He was locked up at the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
Investigators are looking for 58-year-old Miles Moran Moses of Murrells Inlet who is wanted for three counts of second-degree burglary in reference to a series of early morning burglaries at Murrells Inlet restaurants.
A report states that forcible entry was made in the crimes and large amounts of “high-valued” seafood were stolen.
Anyone with information on Moses is asked to call Investigator Hank Carrison at (843) 436-6058.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.