One arrested, another sought in connection to theft of seafood from Lowcountry restaurants

One arrested, another sought in connection to theft of seafood from Lowcountry restaurants
Investigators are looking for 58-year-old Miles Moran Moses of Murrells Inlet. (Source: GCSO)
By Live 5 Web Staff | January 9, 2020 at 5:26 PM EST - Updated January 9 at 5:27 PM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested one person and are looking another in connection to the theft of seafood from Georgetown County restaurants.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested 58-year-old John Robert Lentine of Murrells Inlet and charged him with obstruction of justice. He was locked up at the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Investigators are looking for 58-year-old Miles Moran Moses of Murrells Inlet who is wanted for three counts of second-degree burglary in reference to a series of early morning burglaries at Murrells Inlet restaurants.

A report states that forcible entry was made in the crimes and large amounts of “high-valued” seafood were stolen.

Anyone with information on Moses is asked to call Investigator Hank Carrison at (843) 436-6058.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.