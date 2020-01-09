Police investigating after man killed in North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in North Charleston Wednesday night.
North Charleston police officials say at 7:16 p.m. officers responded to the area of 2025 St. Francis St. for someone bleeding in front of a home.
Officers then found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim later died from their injuries, NCPD officials said.
“Reports of gunshots were received around the time of the incident,” said Deputy Chief Scott Deckard.
