Some Daniel Island homeowners concerned about nearby concrete plant under construction

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Homeowners in Beresford Creek Landing are now seeing a concrete plant replacing the forests and the marshes behind their house.
Residence say they first learned about the plant in October, when at least 70 of the residence on Beresford Creek Landing gathered for a community meeting with councilmen. The meeting happened after they had already seen construction start.
Debris, noise, lights and property values are some of the homeowners main concerns.
"Before we had the full tree line," Jillian Sawyer, a homeowner in Beresford Creek Landing said. "It was completely a beautiful backyard. Nice to sit outside, quiet. Now all of the trees we can see through them, we can hear the traffic from Clements Ferry Road just by sitting outside. And then we just don't really know whats going on. Something new happening, trees falling down."
But they are also worried about the environment in which they live.
"So that water is going to run off somewhere," Anna Stonefield another homeowner in Beresford Creek Landing, "Its going to run off into the marsh. And that's going to be all the chemicals and everything else from that area."
The spokesperson with Berkely County says many of those concerns do not fall under them. And regarding the noise concerns:
"There are currently no prescribed restrictions on hours, but they must abide by the County noise ordinance"
Berkeley County also says the area was previously zoned heavy industrial.
