Tracking showers and a warm up as we head into the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong storm system will develop over the Deep South tomorrow and make its way through the Southeast this weekend. As this storm develops, our rain chances will increase and the temperatures will warm into the 70s. Today will be a sunny day with a few clouds increasing late this afternoon. It won’t be nearly as cold tonight as the past couple of nights. Low temperatures will be in the 50s as we wake up on our Friday morning. One or two showers are possible on Friday but the better rain chances will come this weekend. A few showers will be possible during the day on Saturday but the best chance of rain this weekend will come Saturday night and Sunday morning. A rumble or two of thunder is even possible. Highs will be in 70s throughout the weekend.