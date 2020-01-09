Undercover purchase leads to arrest of man accused of selling fake phones

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say a 23-year-old man accused of selling counterfeit iPhones faces three charges.
Dentrell Zashaun Gilchrist faces three counts of swindling, according to jail records.
A judge set a $1,500 public recognizance bond for each of the three charges, records state.
One incident report states a Mount Pleasant detective contacted Gilchrist on Facebook to set up a transaction to purchase an Apple iPhone 11 Pro. The report states the detective learned of the account, which used the name “Tyler Richardson,” from another detective who was investigating several cases in which victims purchased phones that turned out to be fake, the reprot states.
Police say Gilchrist agreed to meet at the mount Pleasant Police Department parking lot Thursday at 8:30 a.m. for the sale. An undercover detective asked to see the phone and quickly determined it was fake, the report states.
Police say when Gilchrist accepted the $850 sale price, police arrested him. The report states he confessed to purchaseing the phones for $110 each using an app and said he had sold approximately eight of the phones in Mount Pleasant, Hanahan and Goose Creek.
A second incident report provided by Mount Pleasant Police in the case states a victim contacted a seller on Facebook named “Jamie” about purchasing an iPhone 11 Pro Max. The seller agreed to meet the victim at the Mount Pleasant Town Gym where the victim paid $760, the report states. The victim realized the phone was fake and tried to contact “Jamie,” who had already deleted his account.
A third incident report states that a victim met with a man who called himself “Jamie Brown” on Nov. 21 at the Mount Pleasant Police Department to purchase an iPhone 11 Pro Max for $950. The victim told police after making the purchase, she went to T-Mobile to get the phone set up on her account and a store employee said the phone was counterfeit.
The report states the phone appeared to have a mix of Apple and Android software.
The victim said she attempted to reach out to “Brown” on Facebook and learned he deleted his Facebook account.
Police say they notified departments in the other agencies about the sales they say Gilchrist confessed to making.
